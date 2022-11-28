Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Zepp Health worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zepp Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

ZEPP stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Zepp Health Co. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $165.46 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

