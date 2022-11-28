Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Seaboard by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Up 2.0 %

Seaboard stock opened at $3,999.99 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

