HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in HEICO by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in HEICO by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $162.54 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

