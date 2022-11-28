Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stake Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after buying an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

