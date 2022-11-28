HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

