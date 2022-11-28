Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Hibbett worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $90.58.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

