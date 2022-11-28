HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.15 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

