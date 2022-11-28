H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

