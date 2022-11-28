Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Hudbay Minerals worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 455,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,975,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

