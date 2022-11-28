Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160,541 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Icahn Enterprises worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 21.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.