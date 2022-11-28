Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $801,624.74 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $801,624.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Subi Sethi sold 5,397 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $98,063.49.

On Friday, November 18th, Subi Sethi sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $3,694.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

