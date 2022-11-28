Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $801,624.74 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $801,624.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Subi Sethi sold 5,397 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $98,063.49.
- On Friday, November 18th, Subi Sethi sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $3,694.00.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance
NYSE CWAN opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.