Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) COO Sells $899,249.10 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $148.95 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.