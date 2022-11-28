Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $665,350.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $415.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Walmart by 310.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.