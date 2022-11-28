Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $665,350.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $415.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Walmart by 310.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
