INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.25% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $3,324,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 8,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 410,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIII opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.