Intact Financial (IFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intact Financial (TSE: IFC) recently:

11/14/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$211.00 to C$209.00.

11/10/2022 – Intact Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$229.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$210.00 to C$235.00.

11/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$220.00.

11/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00.

11/9/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$230.00 to C$238.00.

10/26/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$221.00.

10/24/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$219.00 to C$221.00.

10/12/2022 – Intact Financial was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$211.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$195.00.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Intact Financial stock opened at C$197.71 on Monday. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$190.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

