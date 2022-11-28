Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.85% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $33,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $165,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

