International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFF opened at $101.37 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.