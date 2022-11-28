Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.