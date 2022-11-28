Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

