IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $91.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,400 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

