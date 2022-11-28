iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,763,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 497,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 352,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

