iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $85.65 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

