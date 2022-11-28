iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWU opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

