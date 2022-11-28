iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,266,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after purchasing an additional 930,966 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $105.45 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

