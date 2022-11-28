iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $157.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $149.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.