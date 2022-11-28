iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $70.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

