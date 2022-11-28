Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009,124 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $14,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

