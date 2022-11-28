JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.54% of JFrog worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at $148,770,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,767,390. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

