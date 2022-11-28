Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

