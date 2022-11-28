Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $164.05 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

