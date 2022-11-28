Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.9 %

About Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL stock opened at $164.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.