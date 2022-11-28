JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 175,710 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Popular worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Popular by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 127.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Popular by 40.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

