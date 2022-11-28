JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 46,574 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Sirius XM worth $32,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.49 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

