JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 98,940 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.79% of Terex worth $33,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

