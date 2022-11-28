JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,287.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $298.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day moving average is $306.15. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $447.79.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

