JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Xerox worth $29,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

