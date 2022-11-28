JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.85% of ArcBest worth $31,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

