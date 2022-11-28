JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.82 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $211.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $215.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

