JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $33.62 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Tyler Technologies worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $330.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $544.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
