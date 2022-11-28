JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.3 %

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HOMB opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.