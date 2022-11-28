JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of Sprout Social worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.63 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,942,966. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

