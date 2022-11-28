JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,437 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of IDACORP worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $2,132,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IDA. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $108.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

