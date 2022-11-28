JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 150,358 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 175,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.98 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.