JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 456,501 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $34,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

MDRX opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.