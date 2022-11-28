JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 253,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Mplx worth $34,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx Increases Dividend

MPLX opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

