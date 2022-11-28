Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 230.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

