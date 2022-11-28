KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $380.02 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

