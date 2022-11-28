KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KLA were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA Dividend Announcement

Shares of KLAC opened at $380.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

