Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Motco raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 80,500.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

