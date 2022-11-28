Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 150,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $241.37 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.